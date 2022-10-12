Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $913,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

