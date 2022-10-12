StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBM opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average is $132.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

