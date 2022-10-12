StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE INFY opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after buying an additional 10,570,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after buying an additional 7,174,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after buying an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,458,000 after buying an additional 3,894,785 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.