StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in International Paper by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 17,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

