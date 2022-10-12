IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $95.81 and a 1 year high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

