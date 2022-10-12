StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at $35,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 84.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

