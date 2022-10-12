InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,535.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.