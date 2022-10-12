InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,535.00.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $73.40.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
