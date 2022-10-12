Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

HVT opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.31. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.22 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $329,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,618 shares in the company, valued at $573,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $257,310. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $717,400. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

