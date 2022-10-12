Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HVT opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.31. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.22 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $329,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,618 shares in the company, valued at $573,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $329,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,618 shares in the company, valued at $573,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $717,400. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

