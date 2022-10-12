Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.1 %
HVT opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.31. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.22 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 33.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.