StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

