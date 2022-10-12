IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.91.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $517.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 151.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $2,822,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

