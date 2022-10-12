IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.
IDEX Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:IEX opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.66. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
