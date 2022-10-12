StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $382.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 165,140 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $1,733,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

