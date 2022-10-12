Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 451 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.
Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.