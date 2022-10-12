Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 451 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %

EMN stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.