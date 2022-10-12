Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Price Performance

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.31. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $116.18 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

