Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 161 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.16% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,316,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.00. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $103.37 and a 12-month high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

