Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.26.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

