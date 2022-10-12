Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,600,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,937,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,084,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.25. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

