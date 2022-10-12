Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,492 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 90,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 2.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,428. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.91.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

