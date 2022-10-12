Riverstone Advisors LLC Acquires 2,361 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $408.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

