Stiles Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $408.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

