Aprio Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

HD opened at $282.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.18 and its 200-day moving average is $295.28. The stock has a market cap of $289.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

