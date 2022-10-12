Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day moving average of $204.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.