LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 27,810 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
VZ opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
