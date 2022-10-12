Sepio Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 119,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

