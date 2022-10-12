Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,944 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 119,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VZ opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.