Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $408.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

