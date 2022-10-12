Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 591 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

