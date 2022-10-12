Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 123,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $408.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

