Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

