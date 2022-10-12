Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.