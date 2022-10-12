Wulff Hansen & CO. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.3% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 31,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.90. The company has a market cap of $408.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

