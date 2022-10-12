Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 768 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.44. The stock has a market cap of $338.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

