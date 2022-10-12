Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

