DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,211,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after acquiring an additional 374,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,634,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

