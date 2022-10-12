Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Okta Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,487,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. Okta has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.