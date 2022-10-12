Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar Sells 10,044 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katherine Haar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Katherine Haar sold 3,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $31,220.00.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $814.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 52.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 262,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 36.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 198.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 370,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

