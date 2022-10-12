Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Director Patrick John Mcgrath Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) Director Patrick John Mcgrath sold 7,000,000 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,775,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,757.14.
Blue Moon Metals Price Performance
MOON opened at C$0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.82.
About Blue Moon Metals
