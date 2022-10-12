Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Director Patrick John Mcgrath Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) Director Patrick John Mcgrath sold 7,000,000 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.01, for a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,775,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,757.14.

MOON opened at C$0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.82.

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

