Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz Buys 14,000 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Ganz bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,566.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.19. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 775.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 485,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

BYRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Dawson James cut their target price on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.