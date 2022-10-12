Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Max Reinhardt Sells 1,380 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.