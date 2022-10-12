Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Max Reinhardt Sells 1,380 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $82.16.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
