Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 2,008 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $60,863.28.

On Friday, July 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

