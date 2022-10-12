Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -24.76%.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,693 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,737,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,205 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

