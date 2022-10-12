NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. Purchases 6,500 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,295.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares in the company, valued at $165,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NREF opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 61.73%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
See Also
