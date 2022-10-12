NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. Purchases 6,500 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,295.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares in the company, valued at $165,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NREF opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

