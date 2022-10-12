NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Energy New Technology In Green Sells 10,199 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $118,308.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,603,169 shares in the company, valued at $53,396,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy New Technology In Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,106,536.87.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of NuScale Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $3,014,932.57.

NuScale Power Price Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Stories

