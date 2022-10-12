OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,162,098.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $801,500.00.

OPKO Health Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Stories

