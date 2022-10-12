ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II Buys 122,952 Shares

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 122,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $105,738.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,540,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 49,478 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $41,066.74.

On Monday, October 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 652 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $593.32.

On Friday, September 30th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 1,835 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $1,541.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 25,252 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $20,959.16.

On Thursday, July 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 161 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $165.83.

On Friday, July 15th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 26,702 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RWLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

