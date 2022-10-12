Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Insider Sangoma Technologies Corporation Acquires 2,200 Shares

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) insider Sangoma Technologies Corporation purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,954.00.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.50.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.