StorageVault Canada Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$32,940.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 3,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,470.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$248,472.40.

On Tuesday, September 20th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$248,705.60.

On Friday, September 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$242,094.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$246,282.50.

On Monday, September 12th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 8,100 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.98 per share, with a total value of C$48,445.29.

On Thursday, September 8th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 29,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.91 per share, with a total value of C$176,831.59.

On Tuesday, September 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$367,746.80.

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SVI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

