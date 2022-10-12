Matthew White Purchases 16,500,000 Shares of Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX:WBE) Stock

Whitebark Energy Limited (ASX:WBE – Get Rating) insider Matthew White bought 16,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($23,076.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Whitebark Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Warro Gas Project located in northeast of Perth. It also holds an interest in the Wizard Lake Oil Field located in Alberta, Canada.

