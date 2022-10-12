Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 44,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 47,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average is $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

