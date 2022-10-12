John Smyth Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Kogi Iron Limited (ASX:KFE) Stock

Kogi Iron Limited (ASX:KFE – Get Rating) insider John Smyth bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,986.01).

Kogi Iron Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of iron ore and its conversion into cast steel for steel making in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It holds 100% interest in the Agbaja project located on the Agbaja plateau in Kogi State. The company was formerly known as Energio Limited and changed its name to Kogi Iron Limited in November 2012.

